In an exclusive teaser, Peggy's sister can be seen asking Georges about his online gaming career, after Peggy called him out for "squatting" for fans.

"Since the wedding, I found out something that you do for 'baguettes'," Holly says.

Georges then explains: "I do online gaming, and in my community the more you watch, you gain points, but I renamed them baguettes.

"And with these baguettes, the more you watch the more points you get, and you can spend basically whatever I have as a redemption. One of my redemptions is squatting, and I said that I squat obviously online - fully clothed."

However, Holly disputed this, saying: "Seen it. Fully clothed but not a lot of clothing. Well, no, you're just hiding your dignity. Quite short boxers."

Georges then clarifies that he wasn't being forced to do anything he didn't want to.

"The redemptions are what I decide, not what they decide," he adds.

"So you dressing up as Tarzan and squatting, you wanted to do that?" Holly asks.

"It was my cousin that brought it up to me and showed me. Automatically it's got my back up from what she said and I couldn't even look at it. You wouldn't like it if she was in her very small knickers, bikini bottoms, squatting..."

Holly then jokes that she was going to bring some baguettes to dinner as a joke - however, it's clear that Peggy hasn't moved on from the situation.

Georges's friend Cameron then asks what the actual issue is, to which Peggy responds: "To me, squatting is an activity one would do if someone is interested in looking at the person's body. I wouldn't want my partner doing that out of respect for themselves and me being their partner."

Peggy then says to camera: "The fact my family has seen these videos of my husband is humiliating and embarrassing for me, and that's the kind of perception they have of him now. It's going to be difficult to change their opinion on him."

The conversation comes weeks after the couple got into a disagreement during their honeymoon in Thailand.

Peggy had asked Georges if he'd be OK with her filming adult content online, and he didn't see any issue with it.

This got Peggy's back up as she didn't understand why he wouldn't care, only for Georges to then reveal his online gaming career on Twitch, which sees him filming varied content - from squatting for 'baguettes' to electrocuting his nipples with a flyswatter.

