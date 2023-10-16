As their wedding kicked off in full swing, JJ admitted that Bianca wasn't his usual type, with viewers not taking too kindly with his comments.

Prior to the episode airing, Bianca told RadioTimes.com and other press that she "sort of knew" she wasn't JJ's "normal type".

She said: "He did express to me what his usually type was, which was like fake boobs, fake lips. A bit more of an Essex girl.

"I was a bit worried because I'm more of a plain Jane. That put the fear in me. But he was quite open minded and we gelled and it wasn't particularly an issue."

As the scenes played out onscreen, Bianca took to her Instagram to thank those who has sent her messages of support.

In an Instagram story, as per Heart, Bianca wrote: "I'm completely overwhelmed by all your sweet and kind messages. It wasn't the easiest watch for me but we're 2 strangers who had just met so it was extremely overwhelming."

Bianca and JJ on Married at First Sight UK. Channel 4

Since their wedding episode aired, it has been reported that JJ will share a kiss with Ella and will re-enter the experiment as a new couple.

A TV source reportedly told Mail Online: "Ella and Nathanial tried to take their relationship to the next level but agreed they were better off as friends. Nathanial was so disappointed by Ella's actions, he thought they had a mutual respect for each other and kissing someone else in the process went against his values."

Read more:

The source continued: "Ella loved the attention she received from JJ because it's what she missed in her marriage to Nathanial.

"After initially leaving the show when their marriages failed, Ella and JJ were given permission by the relationship experts to come back, which certainly ruffled feathers among the cast who have taken the process seriously from the beginning."

When approached by RadioTimes.com, E4 declined to comment on the reports.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 is on E4 on Monday to Thursday at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

