Georges has admitted he feels "not good enough" for Peggy, while Peggy has taken issue with a video of Georges prior to them meeting on the show.

In shocking scenes during tonight's episode, Peggy opts to leave the experiment. However, for them to be allowed to exit, Georges will have to opt to leave also.

During the commitment ceremony, Peggy tells the experts: "It's really hard to say this. The girls are telling me one thing and I'm defending you because I feel like I know the real Georges, but then do I know the real Georges, because he's acting different in front of other people?

"Then, I feel like a fool. I actually don't know who the real person is. I just don't know what it will take to make you just be you, and sometimes I just don't think you are listening to me."

After giving her explanation, Peggy says it is because of that she wants to leave.

"I can't do it any longer. He needs to change."

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, Ella and JJ take on their first commitment ceremony, where Ella reveals she has insecurities that JJ may decide to leave her for someone else.

In an exclusive clip shared with RadioTimes.com, expert Charlene Douglas asks the new couple if there are any challenges in their relationship.

Ella responded: "Probably my insecurities. I think I use humour and I call myself out and say silly things to hide this mask. There's just a lot of insecurities there because of, obviously, what I've gone through, I had to be the person I am today.

"I try and joke, [but] that's not how I feel. That's just a joke so he thinks I'm confident. I do worry that there will be a fit girl and he's probably going to be like, 'Oh, I'll go for her instead.'"

Expert Paul C Brunson tells Ella she will "have to really figure out" what she can offer, "more than [her] looks".

Married at First Sight UK 2023 airs on E4 on Monday to Thursday at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

