Grace Dent leaves I'm a Celebrity 2023 on medical grounds
The food critic has left the jungle after a week.
Food critic Grace Dent has left I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! due to medical reasons, ITV has confirmed.
The MasterChef UK pundit, who had been chosen to undertake the latest Bushtucker trial alongside This Morning host Josie Gibson, had been struggling in the jungle, saying in Sunday night's episode: "I just want to go home."
The 50-year-old echoed the sentiment in the Bush Telegraph, adding that she didn't have "a lot left in me at the moment. I’m just keeping on a face for everybody.”
Now, ITV has said in a statement: "Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike."
Her exit means that another member of the I'm a Celebrity line-up will take her spot in tonight's trial – Danielle Harold.
The EastEnders star was the third most-voted campmate to take part by the public, and is expected to face the dreaded challenge in the wake of Dent's exit.
Ominously titled 'Down the Tubes', the trial is sure to test the pair in new, horrific ways.
Read more:
- Rochelle Humes shares kids' reactions to Marvin on I'm a Celebrity
- Nigel Farage's I'm a Celebrity signing raises duty of care concerns for ITV
This year's edition features an eclectic line-up, with the likes of Fred Sirieix, Jamie Lynn Spears and Nigel Farage all taking part.
Dent became the first celeb to leave the jungle, with the first official elimination expected to air this week.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! airs at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.