The 50-year-old echoed the sentiment in the Bush Telegraph, adding that she didn't have "a lot left in me at the moment. I’m just keeping on a face for everybody.”

Now, ITV has said in a statement: "Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike."

Grace Dent. Andrew Benge/Redferns

Her exit means that another member of the I'm a Celebrity line-up will take her spot in tonight's trial – Danielle Harold.

The EastEnders star was the third most-voted campmate to take part by the public, and is expected to face the dreaded challenge in the wake of Dent's exit.

Ominously titled 'Down the Tubes', the trial is sure to test the pair in new, horrific ways.

Read more:

This year's edition features an eclectic line-up, with the likes of Fred Sirieix, Jamie Lynn Spears and Nigel Farage all taking part.

Dent became the first celeb to leave the jungle, with the first official elimination expected to air this week.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! airs at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.