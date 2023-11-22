"I’m so pleased, he looks like he's having a ball already," she said. "For me, I know how petrified he is of heights and now that he's jumped out of the plane [in the launch show] and that bit is sort of done, I feel a lot more at peace that he's just going to crack on and have a good time.

"But I mean, the nation could see it in his face – he looked like he was going to throw up."

Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes presenting The Hit List. BBC / Tuesday's Child / Graeme Hunter

She added that her children went to school the next morning proud of their father's efforts.

"What I love is they went to school saying, 'My dad jumped out a plane and he conquered his fears', so it was a little bit of a life lesson in there," she said.

"If he had said, 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' I would have had to rethink what I taught my children! But they were just delighted and we're all so proud."

Although she's glad that he appears to be having a good time so far, Rochelle doesn't want Marvin to have things too easy and says she hopes to see him doing as many Bushtucker Trials as possible.

"I'm doing the school run daily so he can eat some kangaroo anus or whatever it is," she joked.

Wish. Disney

Humes has a small cameo in Wish as a character who shares her first name – and she explained that starring in a Disney film was a dream come true for her, especially as the film marks the studio's centenary.

"I think the main appeal for me is the fact that it's a film that I would love my children to watch and I know that my kids would love," she said.

"I watched the trailer and I was like, 'Goodness me'. I think having a real diverse character front and centre who looks like my youngest daughter – literally it's uncanny – I love that, it's really important to me."

She added that her eldest daughter and her son have already seen the film due to being off school sick when she was going to a preview screening.

"And they were just in awe," she said. "I think that's what Disney do so well, is just the music and the special effects and everything. It's just so magical."

