After several challenges, the campmates eventually met at the place they'll call home for up to three weeks.

What happened on I'm a Celebrity 2023 last night?

Episode 1 - The celebrities arrived in camp

The first episode kicked off with this year's celebrities arriving in Australia. First to arrive in the scorching outback was This Morning presenter Josie Gibson. She was soon joined by former politician Nigel Farage and social media star Nella Rose.

The contestants were told that they'd have to take on a set of challenges to win time for the rest of their campmates to complete tasks for stars, which equate to meals in camp.

The trio set off in a car to another location to start their first challenge, which required two people to put their heads in hell holes and one person to dunk their head into barrels to find tokens.

Josie opted for the barrels, saying: "I’ll take one for the team, I’ll take the barrels. I don’t mind sticking my head in things that don’t belong…"

Josie managed to win three tokens, and so did Nigel, giving them a total of six minutes.

Nella Rose. ITV

Meanwhile, on the Gold Coast, Sam Thompson, Danielle Harold, Grace Dent and Fred Sirieix were flown by helicopter to the top of a building 100m off of the ground.

Ant & Dec then arrived to reveal the rules of the challenge: "In pairs, you’ve got to make your way over the edge of the building, down the ladders, along the narrow ledge, until you come to your pole.

"In order to win stars, you’ve got to lie face down on the pole and shimmy yourself and your star all the way to the end of the pole. When the star is in the yellow zone, you’ve won that star."

Next up was Grace and Sam, who were successful, giving them a winning total of four stars.

Having just met for the first time, Marvin Humes, Jamie Lynn Spears and Nick Pickard learned they would have to face a skydive before heading off to do the very first Trial of the series.

While Marvin, Nick and Jamie Lynn made their way to the Trial, Nigel, Nella and Josie faced another challenge to earn them time. This time around, two of them had to sit in thick gunk in the bed of a truck while searching for tokens tied up on bits of rope.

Meanwhile, the other had to search for tokens hidden under the bonnet and in the glove box - with some snakes in there, too.

"This is not the glamorous jungle entrance that I wanted," Nella quipped.

Nella opted to go for the gunk in the back with Nigel. This time proved more successful for Nella, who found all three tokens. Nigel found two and Josie earned two, despite saying of the snakes: "They’re looking at me like they want to bite me!"

In total, this earned their fellow campmates seven minutes for The Temple of Doom.

Jamie Lynn Spears. Youtube

Still buoyed up from their skydive, Nick, Marvin and Jamie Lynn met Ant & Dec for the debut Bushtucker Trial of the series.

Ant explained: "The amount of time you have to do this Trial isn’t down to us. You see, over 2,000 miles away, in the middle of Australia, right in The Outback, other celebrities have been taking on challenges to win you time.

"Out of a possible nine minutes, they’ve won you… seven minutes!"

Dec then explained the gameplay: "Two of you are going to be strapped into two perspex boxes, either side of the Temple. You’ll take it in turns to find jungle-related words on the rotating discs beside you.

"When you’ve got a word, you shout it out. If it’s correct, a star will lower above the third celebrity, who is strapped to a stone table in the centre. To win the star, they will take it off using only their mouth and drop it on the table beside them. Then it’s over to the other celebrity in the other perspex box."

Opting to be in the boxes, Marvin and Jamie Lynn soon found they had green ants for company, while Nick struggled to release the stars with his mouth while covered in spiders and other critters.

However, successfully finding words including 'tree', the trio won the remaining six stars, so headed into camp to share the good news - they had a 10/10 dinner heading their way.

After completing their challenges, all the contestants met in camp, where there were lots of starstruck celebs.

Fred and Sam quickly got the fire going, as Danielle gushed: "It’s just mad, I’m with Britney Spears’s sister. I used to watch Zoey 101 when I come home from school. So it was a bit weird, a bit random."

In the Bush Telegraph, Sam said of seeing Nigel Farage enter: "You just don’t see that coming. I’m living in a camp with Nigel Farage… You know when someone’s got their trousers hitched up real high? I was like, yeah, fair play mate…"

That evening, Fred took charge of cooking their meal, saying: "I love to cook. At home, I’m in charge of pleasure. It’s going to be the same here."

He then served up 'jungle paella' after quizzing the contestants about their relationship statuses, to which Josie joked: "Fred, I’m not desperate!"

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! airs on ITV1 and ITVX on weekdays and Sundays at 9pm.

