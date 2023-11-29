A show spokesperson said: "Jamie Lynn Spears has left I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! on medical grounds. She's been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities."

The Zoey 101 star has now left the camp and her fellow campmates are aware that she won't be returning. Her last appearance will be on Wednesday night's show.

Jamie is the latest contestant to leave this year's show.

On Monday 27th November, the show revealed that Grace Dent had left I'm a Celebrity on medical grounds. The exit came after the 50-year-old food critic confessed to her fellow campmates: "I just want to go home."

Also during this week's episodes, Nella Rose visited the on-site medic before returning to the main camp.

"Now, unfortunately Nella is being seen by the medic, so she'll be back later, but it means she's now exempt from this trial. So let's go in there and see who will be doing it," Ant & Dec explained on last night's show.

Jamie Lynn Spears originally entered the jungle during the launch show on Sunday 19th November, alongside Marvin Humes, Fred Sirieix, Sam Thompson and more.

Speaking of why she decided to sign up for the show, she said: "When they approached me, the first thing I had to do was talk it over with my family and my kids to make sure they were ok about me being gone for this amount of time. Once I got the all-clear from everybody, I was like, 'Yeah, let's go'.

"I think it is so far out of my comfort zone, and this year with SAG being on strike, I have said 'yes' to a lot of unscripted projects. I am really enjoying throwing myself into these experiences."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! airs at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

