Since then, Marvin, along with his wife Rochelle, has appeared on This Morning, filling in for the regular hosts, and they also front their own BBC One game show, The Hit List.

"When I first told Rochelle, she thought I was doing a prank on her," the pop star revealed. "She thought I was nuts - and she still can’t believe I’m doing it!"

He added: "This is the most daring thing I have ever done, and I have never challenged myself this way before. It’s one million per cent harder than performing on stage, and I woke up with knots in my stomach this morning thinking about it."

As the musician prepares to take on the Bushtucker Trials, here's everything you need to know about Marvin Humes - one of the I'm a Celebrity 2023 contestants.

Who is Marvin Humes?

Marvin Humes. Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Age: 38

Job: Singer and TV presenter

Instagram: @marvinhumes

Marvin Humes is a singer, television presenter and radio host. He previously presented the Monday to Thursday late-night show across the Capital network.

Humes is best known for being a part of boyband JLS, along with Aston Merrygold, JB Gill and Oritse Willams.

Nowadays, he spends most of his time hosting, filling in on This Morning alongside his wife, The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes, with whom he shares three children - Alaia-Mai, Valentina and Blake. The couple also front their own BBC One game show, The Hit List.

Phobias: Heights. I have pulled out of a skydive with JLS in the past because I was too scared!

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle: To show I am not just a member of a boyband. It will be nice for people to learn more about me.

Role in camp: I’d like to think I will be a shoulder to cry on and a mediator.

Best and worst attributes: I’ve got three children under the age of 10, and you definitely need a lot of patience for that! Worst? Rochelle would probably say I get 'hangry' if I don’t have enough food.

Dream camper: Paddy McGuinness – I’ve done Soccer Aid with him before and I know he’s funny, he gets stuck in and he is hands-on.

What has Marvin said about joining I'm a Celebrity 2023?

Rochelle and Marvin Humes. BBC

Marvin will be ticking one thing off his bucket list by appearing on I'm a Celebrity this year.

"This programme has been on my bucket list for years. It’s the first time I’ve been asked to do it, so I jumped at the opportunity," he said ahead of his debut.

Despite this, Marvin is terrified of the heights, saying: "Heights do terrify me, as do the snakes, the rats and the food situation.

"We’ve been burning 3,000 calories rehearsing for our tour and it’s going to be super challenging. But I am looking forward to chucking myself in at the deep end to have a once in a lifetime experience."

In terms of whether he's told his fellow bandmates, he said: "It’s been so hard keeping it a secret from them, And when they find out, they are not going to believe it."

He added: "Ten years ago, we filmed a documentary where we were meant to do a skydive. The morning of the skydive, I pulled out of it as I couldn’t do it. The other three did the skydive and so I know they are going to say: 'Marv, how are you going to do this show when you might have to skydive?!'"

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! starts on Sunday 19th November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

