On Sunday 6th November, the first 10 celebrities in the I'm a Celebrity 2022 line-up will make their way into the Australian Jungle as they get ready to take on this year's Bushtucker trials.

Ant and Dec are back for a brand new season of I'm a Celebrity this November.

Stepping up to the plate for season 22 is singer Boy George, Love Island's Olivia Attwood, actress Sue Cleaver and former footballer Jill Scott, to name a few.

They'll be joined by politician Matt Hancock, who is one of this year's late arrivals.

Although the new season is yet to start, the voting has already opened, with fans getting the chance to vote for their Jungle VIPs. The vote will close precisely at 9pm tonight (Tuesday 1st November).

To make sure you don't miss out on your free votes, here's everything you need to know about voting on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

How to vote on I'm a Celebrity 2022 by app

You can vote by the official I'm a Celebrity app.

Within the app, which also shares the latest information on contestants, clips and updates, there's a voting section.

The app is free to download and is available on the Apple App Store for iOS 9.0 and later, or on the Google Play Store for Android versions 4.1 and later.

You will not be charged for votes within the app or asked to enter any card details, but for Apple devices, you must ensure in-app purchases are enabled.

How to vote on I'm a Celebrity 2022 by phone

Once the new season starts, you'll be provided with phone numbers to call and text in order to vote for various things, may this be for Bushtucker trials or deciding who stays in the jungle and who goes.

Hosts Ant and Dec will read these numbers out during the show, and they'll also appear on screens. Eventually, fans will get to vote for their preferred King or Queen of the Jungle.

At the moment, numbers haven't been supplied, but we'll keep you updated as soon as we know more.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! starts on ITV on Sunday 6th November at 9pm. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

