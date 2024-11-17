As she enters the jungle, she will be joined by campmates including Oti Mabuse, Melvin Odoom, Jane Moore and Alan Halsall – but what has she said about joining the show and what should fans know about her as the season kicks off?

Read on for everything you need to know about I'm a Celebrity 2024 contestant Coleen Rooney.

Who is Coleen Rooney?

Coleen Rooney. JMEnternational/Getty Images

Age: 38

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @coleen_rooney

Coleen Rooney is a TV personality who first came to prominence as the wife of former England footballer Wayne Rooney.

Over the years, she has written newspaper columns, fronted advertising campaigns and workout videos and written multiple books, including an autobiography.

In 2022, she was prominently featured in the headlines after she won the high-profile "Wagatha Christie" libel case filed against her by Rebekah Vardy.

The case gained worldwide attention and was the subject of Channel 4 show Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama and a documentary titled The Real Wagatha Story.

Phobias: "I don’t think I have got any phobias. Then again, I could say, ‘Oh I’m not scared of heights' and then get up on a high building and the panic sets in!"

Best and worst attributes: "I am quite a focused person and so I hope I will be someone who says, ‘Come on, let’s battle through this’. My worst? I didn’t think I snored, but Wayne says I snore – not continuously though – just every now and again!"

Dream camper: "Adele. I’ve never met her. She is down-to-earth, she has a good voice, and she can sing us a song every now and again."

What has Coleen Rooney said about joining I'm a Celebrity 2024?

Rooney has said that she's been asked to go on many reality programmes in the past, but it's "always been a straight no".

"Over the years, there have been different things going on in my life and also, my children have been really young," she explained. "But they are at an age now where I can go away for this length of time. I also feel it’s time to have a challenge for me and do something different. It has taken many, many years but I’m finally doing it.

"And I have always said if I was going to do one – then it would be this show. I think it will be good for me."

Rooney has said she's a genuine fan of the show, that she watches it every year and that it's "always entertaining and it’s a good family show".

She said: "The most rewarding thing for me is the fact I have actually agreed to do it. It’s a massive thing as I am so close to the children, I do everything for them. I am a really organised person and so to take myself away from that is going to be difficult. But I’ve got a very supportive family around me and I know everything is going to be fine."

Rooney said that not having any contact with her husband Wayne or her four boys will be the most difficult aspect of taking part, but added that "Wayne is supportive" of her going on the show.

When asked if she is more "gutsy" than Wayne, Rooney said: "No, if he had time, he’d have a go. I am not saying he would go in, but he wouldn’t be completely put off."

Asked if she wants to be crowned Queen of the Jungle, Rooney said: "Of course it would be lovely to win. But if I don’t, then I will get to see the kids! Whatever I do in life, I like to put my all into it and so if I am going in there, it would be nice to stay until the end. Why would I go in there and then want to come out after week one?

"I want to go as far as I can but perhaps more importantly I have spoken with others who have taken part and they have all said that it was an experience that was a once in a lifetime opportunity and will probably never come again so wanted to get the most out of it, so I am excited to be a part of it."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! begins on Sunday 17th November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

