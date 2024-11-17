This year’s lineup includes a diverse group of personalities from singers and actors to TV personalities, and GK Barry is one of them.

If you want to know more about the the social media star and potential new Queen of the Jungle, keep reading.

Who is GK Barry?

GK Barry at the BAFTA Awards 2024. Eamonn McCormack/WireImage

Age: 25

Job: Influencer and presenter

Instagram: @gkbarry

With nearly 900,00 Instagram followers and 3.6 million on TikTok, GK Barry, aka Grace Keeling, is a popular British social media personality and podcaster. She is best known for hosting a successful podcast called Saving Grace, where she interviews reality TV stars, influencers and comedians.

Her success on social media has made her a notable figure among Gen Z audiences in the UK, particularly for her relatable, sometimes outrageous, stories and unfiltered personality.

In August 2024, Grace also joined ITV's Loose Women as the youngest panelist they've ever had on the show.

Speaking about joining the Loose Women, GK Barry told PinkNews: "It’s iconic that I’m the youngest one there. I feel like I’ve actually done something. I can give my two cents, and everyone has to listen to it.

"I feel like [our generation] is all overlooked," she continued. "Because we’re ‘young’, you know? And when we have our meetings, that always sparks a new conversation. I like to bring a different perspective to the show."

Phobias: "I am terrified of everything!"

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle?: "I think people assume I am always full on but I’m actually a calm person."

Best and worst attributes: "Making light of a negative situation. I am a good person if you are upset. My worst? I snore and to be honest, I can be lazy at times. But yes, I do know I am going to have to do some chores!"

Dream camper: "Paris Hilton or Joanna Lumley. If they were in camp, that would be my ideal."

What has GK Barry said about joining I'm a Celebrity 2024?

GK Barry has been dreaming of this moment for a long time. Speaking about joining the cast, Barry told ITV: “Too right I’m a super fan! [Ant & Dec] went, ‘What is a GK Barry?’, and now we have gone from that to me being on the show.

"It has gone full circle. I can’t wait to meet them in Australia in the jungle. I am also excited to meet everyone on the programme, as the cast is always so amazing.”

But the TikTok star knows she is going to have to overcome a lot of phobias during her time on I’m a Celebrity.

She revealed to ITV that she is terrified of "everything.’" She confessed: “I haven’t slept in a month. I am scared of the Trials and I am genuinely scared of everything. The eating trial to me is the worst thing you can do to a human being."

She also admitted that she will miss her girlfriend and cat the most. "When you are missing home and all you want is your comfort people, then that will be hard if they are not there, "she explained. "But my girlfriend is also very excited for me and thinks I will do really well.”

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! begins on Sunday 17th November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

