With the adventure fast approaching, here's your guide to I'm a Celebrity contestant, Frankie Dettori.

Who is Frankie Dettori?

Age: 52

Instagram: @frankiedettori_

Job: Professional jockey

Frankie Dettori is one of the most successful jockeys in the world, with numerous Group 1 races under his belt, including multiple wins at the prestigious Ascot Racecourse. His charismatic personality and his signature flying dismount have made him a fan favourite.

Apart from his racing accolades, Dettori has appeared on television shows such as Celebrity Big Brother, showcasing his personality beyond the racetrack.

His wife, Catherine Dettori, is a former TV presenter, and they have five children together. Frankie often shares glimpses of his family life and equestrian adventures on his Instagram.

When will Frankie Dettori join I'm a Celebrity 2023?

At the end of the episode aired 22nd November, it was confirmed that Dettori and boxer Tony Bellew would be joining camp as late arrivals.

The two will become camp coaches and lead their new campmates into battle in the 'Scarena'.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! airs on ITV1 and ITVX.

