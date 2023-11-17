Former politician Nigel Farage was also confirmed to be taking part, after reportedly being paid £1.5 million to head Down Under.

It's expected that two more celebrities will be joining the show at a later date.

One of those is boxer Tony Bellew.

So, is Tony Bellew joining I'm a Celebrity 2023?

Read on for everything we know so far.

Who is Tony Bellew?

Tony Bellew. James Chance/Getty Images

Age: 40

Job: Boxer

Instagram: @tonybellew

Tony Bellew is a former professional boxer, who competed from 2007 to 2018. He's since worked as a boxing analyst and commentator.

Bellew hung up his gloves in 2018 after earning Cruiserweight, Heavyweight and Light-Heavyweight titles. In recent years, he has worked as a sports pundit.

He's also appeared on the big screen, starring in Creed, Creed II and Creed III alongside Michael B Jordan.

Is Tony Bellew joining I'm a Celebrity 2023?

Tony Bellew hasn't been confirmed for I'm a Celebrity 2023 just yet, but was part of the rumoured line-up revealed in The Sun.

According to an insider, Bellew will join the 23rd season as one of the two latecomers following in the show's tradition, with many famous faces strolling into camp a few days into the action - such as Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh last year.

Bellew is said to be joining with jockey Frankie Dettori.

"Frankie is excited for the jungle but is just worried about who will do his hair while he is there!" the insider said.

We'll update you here as soon as we know more.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! starts on Sunday 19th November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

