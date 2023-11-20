It's rumoured that two more celebs will be joining the starting line-up, with Tony Bellew tipped to enter the jungle at a later date.

Over the next few weeks, the contestants will take on Bushtucker Trials in a bid to win meals and treats for camp, until just three celebrities are left standing.

The final three will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of last year's winner, Jill Scott, and join the I'm a Celebrity winners hall of fame.

So, when will the I'm a Celebrity 2023 final take place? Read on for everything you need to know.

When is I'm a Celebrity 2023 final?

An exact date hasn't been confirmed just yet for this year's final, but based on previous years we can make some educated guesses about when this might be.

The show usually lasts for three weeks. Season 23 started on Sunday 19th November, so we can expect the winner to be revealed on Sunday 10th December.

During the I'm a Celebrity 2023 final, we will see the remaining contestants take on one last challenge before being treated to a luxurious meal of their choosing.

Ant & Dec will then reveal who this year's Jungle Queen or King is, as voted for by the public.

Currently, Josie Gibson is a fan favourite to win this year, with Fred Sirieix, Sam Thompson and Nigel Farage also standing a good chance of winning this year in terms of odds.

But this is I'm a Celebrity at the end of the day, and anything can happen.

We'll update you right here as soon as we have a final date.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! airs on ITV1 and ITVX on weekdays and Sundays at 9pm.

