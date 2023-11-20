This drop in ratings came as some fans threatened to boycott the show, with #BoycottImACeleb trending on Twitter, which has recently been rebranded as X, amid the controversy surrounding the casting of former UKIP and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

Before entering the jungle, Farage described himself as "a hero for some people and an absolute villain to millions".

Ant & Dec for I'm a Celebrity. ITV

This year's celebrity line-up also includes former EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, JLS star and presenter Marvin Humes and First Dates' Fred Sirieix.

Sirieix said of entering the jungle: "I knew it was serious when I got the call. I got scared and I don't like to be limited by fear. But then I thought, 'OK, this is a challenge,' and I knew I wanted to do it.

"It's a challenge to be away from my friends, family, comfort, only drinking water, no coffee, no wine, no mustard on my steak and – in fact – no steak!

"I am seeing this as a wellness retreat. It's an opportunity to get closer to myself inside my head and to see life through a different lens and in a place I feel uncomfortable."

This year has seen two seasons of I'm a Celebrity air, with the first being set in South Africa and seeing a host of memorable former campmates returning, in a bid to be crowned the first ever I'm a Celebrity Legend – with Myleene Klass emerging triumphant.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! airs at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

