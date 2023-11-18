After their performance, Angela and Carlos received three 10s and an 8, marking their first 10s of the series.

"You came into the lift and they looked beautiful," Anton Du Beke said of Angela's frame during the routine, before giving them 10 points.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

However, Judge Craig Revel Horwood scored the duo an 8, despite praising the "storytelling" and "partnership" in their dance, calling it "absolutely wonderful".

"I have to disagree with Anton about the leg situation. I thought you were a bit stiff. They are not loose enough and I feel like you are trying to control them."

This wasn't the only time in the evening at which Craig's scores were out of step with the other judges — he also abstained from giving both Layton and Ellie perfect scores.

In previous weeks, Angela and Carlos have found themselves in the middle of the leaderboard, with them scoring in the low 30s and high 20s.

After hearing their scores, Carlos was overwhelmed with emotion and began crying with Angela comforting him.

Fans have been praising Angela and Carlos's routine, with one X (formerly Twitter) user dubbing it has "breathtaking".

One user wrote: "Angela and Carlos were the best dancers tonight. Absolutely loved that Argentine tango."

"Been waiting for Angela Scanlon and Carlos to get their moment. THIS. WAS. IT. Absolutely phenomenal job with the Argentine Tango," another user wrote.

The Strictly Come Dancing results show is on Sunday 18th November at 7:20pm.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.