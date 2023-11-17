Matt and Adrienne made it all the way to the vow renewal and decided to stay together, but by the time it got to the reunion, it was all over.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Shona revealed that the relationship is "really healthy, happy, safe, [and] fun".

She said: "I really appreciate Matt so much, it's what I deserve, we deserve each other. I’m proud to be his girlfriend and it just works."

Channel 4

Shona says the pair had to keep their romance secret "for months" and had to be "so careful" while Matt was still on TV.

Shona explained: "Matt would be driving and I would be in the back, we would be walking around Nottingham and I'd be all the way over there, we were like secret agents on a mission."

"We had to do it, we had to be so careful," Matt added.

The pair joined the show at different stages, so didn't actually meet until the reunion, where they said there was an "instant vibe".

They didn't officially meet up until five weeks after, following weeks of messages. The pair enjoyed their first date and Shona brought along her pooch for Winston. They went for breakfast, spent the day together and had their first kiss, before making their relationship official two months in.

Explaining how he asked her to be his girlfriend, Matt said: "I got Shona some sunflowers because they’re her favourite with a little card in the middle of them and it just said, 'Will you be my girlfriend?'"

