Project support officer Adrienne, 26, and window cleaner/athlete Matt, 29, got on extremely well on their wedding day.

However, things took a turn during their honeymoon, as Matt pointed out that he didn't like a "show-off". Adrienne insisted that she wouldn't be changing for anyone, and they managed to put things behind them.

Recently, they've had disagreements as Adrienne doesn't want children but Matt does.

The episodes were filmed months ago, so it means the Married at First Sight cast have already made their decisions. So, are Matt and Adrienne still together?

Read on for everything we know so far.

Read more:

Who is Adrienne?

Adrienne on Married at First Sight UK. Channel 4

Age: 26

Job: Project support officer

Location: Cumbria

Adrienne is a project support officer from Cumbria. She decided to join the show having ran out of dating options in her hometown.

The 26-year-old knows what she deserves and won't settle for anything less.

Who is Matt?

Matt from Married at First Sight UK 2023. Channel 4. Channel 4

Age: 29

Job: Window cleaner and athlete

Location: Harrogate

Yorkshire lad Matt is laid-back and wears his heart on his sleeve. Ahead of the show, he had been single for the last year and was ready to find his perfect match.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Are Married at First Sight UK's Adrienne and Matt still together?

While the episodes were filmed months ago, the show is yet to confirm whether Adrienne and Matt are still together.

The pair will decide whether they want to stay together or go their separate ways during their final vows, taking place on Tuesday 14th November.

Based on recent conversations, things aren't looking very good for these two.

During the Couple Swap week, Adrienne realised that she doesn't have a fun relationship with Matt, as she got on naturally with Georges, who is in a marriage with Peggy.

She aired these concerns to Matt, but he didn't seem to make any changes, instead insisting that everything was fine between them.

Things improved during the home stays, and the couple returned to the Commitment Ceremony feeling positive about their relationship.

However, they hit another bump in the road during the final dates, as Adrienne expressed that she doesn't want children.

It's also been rumoured that Matt is actually dating another bride, Shona, who was previously removed from the experiment with her husband Brad.

In video footage obtained by The Sun, Shona and Matt could be seen together at a coffee shop, enjoying some quality time with each other.

A source said: "I’m a big fan of the show, so I couldn’t believe it when they strolled in together - because Matt’s only just joined the show.

"I’m really disappointed I saw them, to be honest, because there’s still a month or so to go – and now I know his marriage to Adrienne won’t last.

"But I wish them all the best and hopefully they both fare better in the real world than they did on the show."

Married at First Sight UK 2023 is on E4 on Monday to Thursday. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.