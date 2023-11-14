He wrote that he made the announcement "with a heavy heart" and that it had "not been an easy decision to be at peace with", but reassured fans that they "will be seeing more of me very soon".

In his statement, he also told viewers "the love that I have received from you all over the last six years has been absolutely surreal", and that "the way you have embraced me and accepted me for who I am is something that l will truly carry with me for the rest of my life".

He continued: "To all our wonderful, loving, amazing and brave heroes, there is so much I want to say, and so much gratitude I want to express to you all for letting me into your homes and hearts.

"It’s all because of you that I’ve kept going all these years, and each and every one of you have changed me for the better. I’m so very proud of all of you!

"Being able to help guide you to find the best version of yourselves is something I never took for granted and never will."

Meanwhile, several of Bobby's co-hosts sent messages of support to the departing presenter who has been with the show since it began in 2018.

Antoni Porowski commented: "#ForeverTheFab5 indeed, and don’t forget it," with Karamo Brown adding, "We are #ForeverTheFab5 no matter what. I’m about to be at Netflix’s door and e-mails telling them you can’t leave! Who is coming with me? I love you!"

Meanwhile, Jonathan Van Ness shared an Instagram story in which he called Bobby "one of a kind" and "such a star".

Antoni, Karamo, Jonathan and Tan France are all expected to return for the ninth season – which will take place in Las Vegas – and it is not yet clear if they will be joined by a new presenter in Bobby's absence.

