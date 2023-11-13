As always, each episode will see eight celebrities show off their general knowledge skills to win money for their chosen charity.

In each round, one player will be voted the Weakest Link by their fellow contestants and will leave with nothing.

Other celebrities set to feature across the season include Stacey Dooley, Gregg Wallace, Josie Gibson, Joey Essex, Charlotte Crosby, Dianne Buswell, Nikita Kanda and Ekin-su Cülcüloğlu.

Brian Conley, Danielle Harold, Kellie Bright, Delroy Atkinson, Romesh Ranganathan, Natalie Cassidy, Ross Boatman, Lorraine Stanley and Tony Clay on The Weakest Link. BBC Studios / Alan Peebles

They will be joined by JB Gill, Harry Judd, Alex Jones, Danny Beard, Guz Khan, Roisin Conaty, Stephen Mangan, Bez, GK Barry and many more that have yet to be announced.

As well as the EastEnders episode, other themes this season will include a Christmas special, a news and current affairs special, a radio special and an Olympic and Paralympic gold medal winners special.

Ranganathan said: "I’m genuinely delighted to be hosting this iconic show once again. It’s the best series we’ve done so far, and although I would still say that if it wasn’t true, it really is."

Meanwhile, Kalpna Patel-Knight, BBC head of entertainment, said: "The Weakest Link returns with its quick-fire questions and competitive gameplay once again.

"All of this combined with Romesh’s razor sharp wit, a fresh gaggle of celebrity contestants and themed episodes means another great series lies ahead, with something for everyone to enjoy!"

The Weakest Link returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 18th November at 5:55pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

