The Weakest Link fans call for second series with Romesh Ranganathan
Viewers have given their verdict on the Weakest Link reboot – and they want more!
After years off the air, The Weakest Link returned recently, with Romesh Ranganathan becoming the new host and various celebrities taking to the show's infamous podiums to raise some money for charity.
While Anne Robinson's shoes were pretty big ones to fill, it looks as though the League of Their Own host has impressed the public, with many viewers calling for the reboot's return.
In an exclusive poll, RadioTimes.com readers said that they would like a second series of Ranganathan's Weakest Link, with 68 per cent saying it was great.
Just 32 per cent of viewers revealed that they preferred the original, while some took to Twitter to voice their opinions, with one writing: "I didn't expect I'd like it – but was pleasantly surprised."
The original series aired on the BBC from 2000 until 2012 with Robinson as host, while Jon Briggs – who is also known as the British voice used by Apple's Siri – was the narrator.
The Weakest Link reboot made its debut on 18th December with a series of celebrity shows featuring Kay Burley, Dan Snow, Chris Packham, Tamzin Outhwaite, Ugo Monye and Ed Gamble among other stars.
Ranganathan took over hosting duties while former Coronation Street star Julie Hesmondhalgh became the show's new narrator.
