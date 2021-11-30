The Weakest Link: Air date, new host, contestants and latest news

The Weakest Link will be returning soon with a brand new host in the form of comedian Romesh Ranganathan.

The reboot will feature a line-up of celebrity contestants as they face off to answer general knowledge questions in the quick-fire quiz, before two are left to go head-to-head and battle it out for the prize money, which will go to their chosen charity.

The series first aired in 2000 and was presented by Anne Robinson, who became infamous for her withering putdowns. It’s been off our small screens for a whole decade – excluding charity formats.

BBC’s Director of Entertainment Kate Phillips added: “Weakest Link has always been a firm favourite with audiences and Anne Robinson was a terrific and formidable host. I can’t wait to see Romesh bring his own unique style of presenting to one of TV’s most memorable roles.”

The Weakest Link will return to BBC One for 12 episodes of 45 minutes each.

When is The Weakest Link back?

The Weakest Link will be returning for the festive season, with the BBC yet to confirm an exact air date.

Who is The Weakest Link host?

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan will be taking over from iconic quizmaster Anne Robinson.

Ranganathan said in a statement: “It’s an honour to be asked to bring what is basically a TV institution back to our screens. Anne was an amazing host and to step into her shoes is an anxiety-inducing privilege. I’m hoping we’ve found a way to make both the fans of the show happy as well as bringing a new audience to it. If not, accept this as my apology.”

It was recently confirmed that Ranganathan has landed his own three-part BBC Two docu-series titled The Misinvestigations of Romesh Ranganathan, while he has also taken over as the presenter of Sky’s sports quiz A League of Their Own. He currently hosts his BBC Two series The Ranganation, and stars alongside fellow comedian Rob Beckett for their Sky show Rob vs Romesh.

Who are The Weakest Link celebrity contestants?

The celebrity contestants have yet to be announced, so we’ll keep you updated when we hear more.

The Weakest Link will return to BBC One in December, 2021.