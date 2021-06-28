Romesh Ranganathan to host Weakest Link reboot: “It’s an anxiety-inducing privilege”

General knowledge quiz show Weakest Link is returning to BBC following a four-year absence, with Romesh Ranganathan set to take over hosting duties from Anne Robinson.

The 12-episode series will see celebrities attempt to answer general knowledge questions and do all they can to avoid elimination. The top two will then battle each other before one is crowned winner.

The last time fans saw Weakest Link on telly was back in 2017, when the BBC aired a special episode in aid of Children in Need.

Speaking of the reboot, Ranganathan said in a statement: “It’s an honour to be asked to bring what is basically a TV institution back to our screens. Anne was an amazing host and to step into her shoes is an anxiety-inducing privilege. I’m hoping we’ve found a way to make both the fans of the show happy as well as bringing a new audience to it. If not, accept this as my apology.”

Kate Phillips, the BBC’s Director of Entertainment, added: “Weakest Link has always been a firm favourite with audiences and Anne Robinson was a terrific and formidable host. I can’t wait to see Romesh bring his own unique style of presenting to one of TV’s most memorable roles.”

BBC Studios Productions’ boss Suzy Lamb said: “It’s hugely exciting to be bringing back one of the world’s most successful quiz shows to BBC One. Anne was a brilliant host for many years and with Romesh taking the reins it’s going to be incredibly funny and as fiery as ever. The team can’t wait to get started.”

Former host Robinson, who is now at the helm of Countdown, told RadioTimes.com she would never return to Weakest Link. She said: “It’s like selling a house. You can’t go back and do the garden, can you?

“It was fantastic. It was such a ball. It was completely different because I realised that I couldn’t do cheesy game show host and that feisty contestants needed to be dealt with in a completely different way. For 11 years it was wonderful, but that’s it.”

A release date for the Weakest Link reboot has yet to be confirmed by the BBC but filming is set to begin in Glasgow shortly.

