Countdown host Anne Robinson reveals why she’d never return to The Weakest Link

Countdown’s new host Anne Robinson has revealed that she would never want to revive The Weakest Link, the BBC quiz show that ran for 12 years.

When asked whether she’d ever consider bringing back The Weakest Link, Robinson told RadioTimes.com and other press: “No – it’s like selling a house. You can’t go back and do the garden, can you?

“It was fantastic. It was such a ball. It was completely different because I realised that I couldn’t do cheesy game show host and that feisty contestants needed to be dealt with in a completely different way. For 11 years it was wonderful, but that’s it.

“If someone said ‘do Points of View again’, I’d say ‘absolutely not’. Or do Watchdog again – I wouldn’t dream of doing any of them again.

“I mean one of the several reasons I wouldn’t do Weakest Link again is that we’re into [the] woke era now and it’d be endless sort of confusion about it.”

The 76-year-old is set to take over as Countdown host this afternoon, becoming the Channel 4 game show’s first ever female presenter.

Channel 4 announced earlier this year that the former Weakest Link host would be taking over from Nick Hewer, who spent almost 10 years in the role.

Robinson is best known for hosting BBC One’s Points of View from 1987 to 1997, before becoming a presenter on consumer investigative show Watchdog in the ’90s.

Countdown airs weekly at 2:10pm on Channel 4.