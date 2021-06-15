Anne Robinson makes Countdown debut: “Who wouldn’t want to watch?”
Anne Robinson looks all set to take over Channel 4's longest running series following Nick Hewer's exit.
Published:
Former Weakest Links host Anne Robinson is set to takeover Countdown from long-standing host Nick Hewer this month.
Robinson will be the first female host of the series – Channel 4’s longest running – and now the broadcast has released a first look image ahead of her first show on Monday 28th June.
Not only does it feature Robinson front and centre, but numbers whizz Rachel Riley and wordsmith Susie Dent are also in the image, making for a formidable trio.
Speaking of the all-female team, Robinson said: “Three Girls Do Countdown – who wouldn’t want to watch?”
Riley added: “It’s been really fun watching Anne very quickly find her feet in the Countdown studio and seeing the contestants in the new groove with her. She’s not shy of asking them funny questions and the responses have ranged from going into their own comedy routines to not looking directly at her and hoping she doesn’t see them – it’s been very lively!”
Susie Dent, who recently told RadioTimes.com she was “looking forward to [Countdown’s] new era” despite feeling really sad about Hewer leaving, said: “I’m so pleased to be able to work with Anne again. She has been a heroine of mine ever since she gently rescued me from an embarrassing moment on my first bit of live TV. With her flair and wit, she’s going to be a wonderful addition to the Countdown team.”
Hewer’s exit follows ten years on the job, which he took over from Jeff Stelling in 2012.
Countdown airs weekly at 2.10pm on Channel 4. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.