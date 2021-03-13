Exclusive – Countdown’s Nick Hewer hints at epic final episodes to mark his time on the Channel 4 quiz show

Countdown host Nick Hewer is currently filming what will be his last few episodes on the Channel 4 show, and the presenter has hinted at an epic finale to mark his time on the series.

Advertisement

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Hewer who will be replaced by Anne Robinson following an almost 10-year stint, revealed what his final episodes will look like.

He said: “That’s all been kept quiet, but I expect they would do something. I know that hopefully they will get some of my favourite dictionary corner guests for the last block.

“So we have 15 shows that we need three good friends, as it were, to see me off. So I’m looking forward to that.”

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Although he couldn’t give us any names just yet, Hewer did reveal some of his favourite guest stars over the year, saying: “I think Jo Brand is always a great favourite. Rufus Hound is a great favourite, too. We get something like 50 a year so it’s a lot to choose from. John Chaliss who used to be on Only Fools and Horses is great fun too, and I guess Gyles Brandreth.”

Hewer joined Countdown as a host in 2012, taking over from Jeff Stelling at the start of Series 66.

Speaking of his departure, he said: “To be honest with you, I’m looking forward to being my own boss as it were and being able to do what I want, rather than having my diary peppered with filming dates.”

Channel 4

At 77, the presenter says he has found it difficult to factor in the lengthy contracts, and is hoping the unofficial retirement will give him the opportunity to spend more time with his partner.

He explained: “The thing is Countdown is a a two year contract, so to look at a diary when you’re 77 and think about two years ahead, it’s a bit much really.

“So I’m not retiring really, but if something comes along and it’s really interesting and is sort of a one-off for quite a short period, then I’d be flattered, but I really want to spend what little time that is left of me relaxing and travelling when I can and with my partner Catherine.”

So, would he ever return to Countdown – perhaps for a brief stint?

“I don’t know. I was off during lockdown and they had a wonderful presenter called Colin Murray, and he was excellent. He might step in, but if they asked me and they were in dire straits, of course I’d do anything to help Countdown!” he said.

Advertisement

Countdown is on Channel 4 during the weekdays at 2.10pm. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.