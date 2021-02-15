Anne Robinson to replace Nick Hewer as the new host of Countdown

Anne Robinson has been announced as the new host of Channel 4’s long-running game show, Countdown, joining Steph McGovern on Steph’s Packed Lunch this afternoon to discuss her appointment.

Asked about her signature acerbic style, honed on The Weakest Link, Anne said she had been “practising” being nice with her family living with her during lockdown.

“I feel more at home on the tele than I do anywhere else,” she said.

When Steph asked what fans could look forward to with her at the helm, Anne said: “Just keep watching – and please can we have some female contestants!”

She revealed she would be starting filming her first series towards the end of spring, with plans to be on screens in the summer.

In a statement, the former Weakest Link star said: “I am beyond thrilled to be joining Countdown. The show is almost as old as I am and just as historic. I am particularly excited to be working alongside the Show’s two other formidable women. Worryingly, Susie [Dent] and Rachel [Riley] are not only very smart but younger, prettier and thinner than me. Sadly, there’s no time for another face lift so I’ll have make do with this old one.

“Three Clever Girls Do Countdown! Don’t you love the sound of that?

“I am a crossword nut so the Countdown’s conundrums I can make sense of. But the adding up and taking away – I can’t go much further than working out the fee once my agent takes his cut.”

Back in December, Nick Hewer confirmed he was leaving Countdown after 10 years as host, saying: “This latest lockdown has given me an opportunity to consider my future life and I’ve decided it’s a good time to step down at the end of my contract in the New Year.

“As someone in his 77th year, who will be in his 10th year hosting the great British institution that is Countdown, I think it’s time to smell the flowers and get a dog,” he continued.

The presenter called helming Countdown “a privilege and a pleasure” and assured fans he would still be on screens “well into 2021” as he filmed his final series.

Hewer first took over hosting duties from Jeff Stelling back in 2011.

Countdown was the first programme ever aired on Channel 4 when the channel made it’s debut in 1982, with Richard Whiteley presenting and Carol Vorderman taking charge of the letters and numbers.

Countdown airs weekdays at 2:10pm on Channel 4.