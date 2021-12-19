The return of BBC quiz show The Weakest Link hasn’t just gifted us with comedian Romesh Ranganathan as its new host. We’ve also been treated to a brand new voiceover, reading the statistics as players vote and bow out.

Advertisement

The Weakest Link sees a group of contestants answer questions to bank money, before deciding who is the weakest contestant in each round. The show was originally hosted by Anne Robinson who now fronts Channel 4’s Countdown.

As well as new presenter Romesh, viewers may have recognised the warm tones of a beloved TV star in the show’s midst.

So just who is that familiar voice on the revamped gameshow?

Read on for all you need to know.

Who is the Weakest Link voiceover?

Yes, you’ve guessed correctly – that familiar voice belongs to former Coronation Street star Julie Hesmondhalgh, who played Hayley Cropper from 1998 to 2014.

Since departing Corrie, Julie has starred in a number of TV dramas including Broadchurch, The A Word, and most recently featured in BBC’s the Pact. In 2018, she played Judy Maddox in cult hit Doctor Who.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment <wbr>Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. <wbr>Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Many fans were thrilled to hear the acclaimed actress on Saturday’s brand new instalment of Weakest Link, while others fondly remembered original narrator Jon Briggs.

But whatever your thoughts, there’s no denying Julie’s voice is a welcome addition to the programme. Alongside her successful career playing a variety of characters on the small screen, she is adding another string to her bow.

We hope to hear her announcing who is the Weakest Link for many more series to come.

Advertisement

The Weakest Link airs on BBC One. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.