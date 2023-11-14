It's all part of the show, and as we get ever closer to the anticipated finale, more couples are set to leave.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine at the Radio Times Screen Test Awards 2023, where Strictly Come Dancing won the Judges Award, lead judge Shirley Ballas spoke about the show's appeal and the difficulty of saying goodbye to people over the weeks.

Ballas said: “It's the gift that keeps giving – we're an all-inclusive show, we bring baubles, bangles and beads every single week... lights, camera, action, storylines, people's journeys. You know, we get to know everybody over a period of about three-and-a half to four months, and it's hard to let anybody go at any given moment on this particular show.

“When you start this journey on Strictly Come Dancing, people quickly get that sense of being part of a family. And I think it's a joy. And that's why we see so many emotions when people are going home, because they just don't want to leave their newfound family.

The Strictly Come Dancing judges. BBC BBC

"And then if they go on to do the tour as well, that's six months of the show, [and] it's even harder to let go. But friendships last forever.”

Right now, the couples are one step closer to the anticipated Blackpool week, where they will take to the iconic dance floor to impress the judges with their routines.

A recent episode of Strictly saw the judges reach a loggerheads with Layton's Jive, which saw Motsi and Shirley on their feet for a standing ovation, but left Craig and Anton otherwise not as impressed.

While we'll have to tune in this week to see what will become of our celebrity contestants and their dances, one thing's for certain: we're one step closer to seeing who will be taking home that coveted Glitterball trophy.

Read more about the Radio Times Screen Test Awards 2023 in the new issue of Radio Times magazine.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 17th November at 6:05pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The results show will air on Sunday 18th November on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

