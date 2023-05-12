After Myleene Klass and Jordan Banjo found themselves in the final two, the winner was determined with one last eating challenge – and it was Klass who managed to scoff down the most disgusting dishes.

ITV's I'm a Celebrity South Africa came to a conclusion tonight after three weeks of tenuous trials, campsite spats and several surprise arrivals , with the show crowning its first-ever jungle legend.

Ant and Dec crowned Klass as the first I'm a Celebrity Legend, with the musician saying: "Honestly, to my campmates, you guys, thank you so much. Lightning doesn't strike twice in the same place but it did. It's been every bit as magical."

In the final trial, Klass and Banjo were tasked with guessing how much of every item they could eat, with whoever guessed the highest number having to achieve it within five minutes to win a point.

Mylene Klass for I'm a Celebrity...South Africa. ITV

Klass managed to beat Banjo by five points to three, finishing the game by eating 40 spoonfuls of stinky tofu.

"I feel so happy, it was really hard to come away from my family this time around," she said after the final trial. "This time around, I'm a mum but with that, you get a superpower because you know you've got three little sets of eyes watching you."

Klass took part in the 2006 season of I'm a Celebrity, coming in second place behind Busted's Matt Willis, and went on to co-host the American version of the show in 2009.

Banjo, who was the fourth celebrity to leave the jungle in I'm a Celebrity's 2016 season, said: "Last time, I made loads of good friends and I felt like everyone had to carry me through and I had to rely on everyone. This time, I like to think that I was a valuable member of camp, I tried my best."

"It's all-round different experience because I came into it with a different mindset," he added, before adding that his fear of snakes has become worse.

The spin-off show saw 15 former campmates head to South Africa for three weeks in the savanna, with Phil Tufnell and Fatima Whitbread joining Banjo and Klass in the final four.

