One of those stars is former EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, who many will recognise for playing Lola Pearce on the soap.

"It’s been a crazy, crazy year, and so why not top it off with the craziest thing ever by doing this?! It’s definitely a shock to the system and I am both excited and nervous," Danielle said ahead of her debut.

"This is so much tougher than anything or any role I have ever done before as it is all so new."

She'll compete against the likes of YouTuber Nella Rose, musician and presenter Marvin Humes and food critic Grace Dent, and will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of reigning Jungle Queen Jill Scott, who beat Matt Hancock and Owen Warner to the title.

So, who is Danielle Harold?

Read on for everything you need to know about the actress, including her biggest phobias, dream campmate and more.

Who is Danielle Harold?

Danielle Harold. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Age: 31

Job: Actress

Instagram: @danielle_harold

Phobias: Rats. I hate them!

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle: I can be a little ditzy at times, but I am definitely not a 'dumb blonde'. I want to show I can do the trials, challenges and get stuck in.

Role in camp: Shoulder to cry on, help others if they are feeling low in camp.

Best & worst attributes: I’d like to think I will be good if people are really struggling. I am not, however, very good at being bored, nor am I a morning person, either.

Dream camper: Ed Sheeran. If he brings his guitar into camp, he can sing for us.

Danielle Harold is an English actress best known for starring on the BBC's EastEnders.

Harold joined the soap in granddaughter of Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) and Julie Perkins (Cathy Murphy).

Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce and Patsy Kensit as Emma Harding in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

She made her first appearance in EastEnders on 12th July 2011. Her first big storyline included her pregnancy at the age of 15.

In July 2012, the character gave birth in a special live broadcast, which coincided with her on-screen grandfather carrying the Olympic Torch through Walford.

In 2022, it was announced that Harold would be starring in a brain cancer storyline, which resulted in the character's death in May 2023.

The actress received praise for her performance and went onto win the gong for Serial Drama Performance at this year's National Television Awards.

What has Danielle said about joining I'm a Celebrity 2023?

Danielle is just looking to be "herself" and have the time of her life, insisting that she's not looking for love despite being single.

"It’s definitely going to be nice to be myself and just have fun," she said. "The parts I have been playing have involved heavy stuff and to just be me is exciting. I am single and no, 'I am not looking for love!'"

She continued: "It’s going to be interesting to see how I face up to my fears. I particularly don’t like rats. I have seen rats out in London and I hate them. It’s the thought of their teeth. People say they won’t harm me but I am like, 'Have they been to the dentist?!' I am so scared of them.

"I am not sure, however, how I will be with spiders or heights yet. I am OK when I go on an aeroplane, but I have never walked out on anything with nothing underneath before! This is completely out of my comfort zone."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! starts on Sunday 19th November at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

