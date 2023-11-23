Well, RadioTimes.com readers certainly have someone in mind.

Our poll revealed that viewers think post-doctoral research associate Josh will win with 62.2 per cent of the vote.

The 27-year-old from Leicestershire bagged his second Star Baker title in the semi-final, which he practically sailed through.

In his exclusive semi-final review for RadioTimes.com, 2021 contestant Jürgen Krauss agreed that Josh has "the best predisposition to win".

"Josh has the finesse, which he showed off with his pastry. He can really create a beautiful end product, even under stress. And he's great with his textures and flavours," Jurgen added.

PE and science teacher Matty is second, with 24.4 per cent of the vote, with Jurgen calling him the "dark horse" and saying: "He has obviously a lot up his sleeve and I think he actually doesn't know what he knows. So he will be the surprise element."

Civil engineering resource planner Dan came third, only managing to secure 13.2 per cent of the vote. The contestant likes to push the boat out when it comes to flavours, and even decided to incorporate matcha into his semi-final bake, despite judge Paul Hollywood famously not liking it.

Still, Dan earned himself a coveted handshake regardless, so he could still clinch a victory next week.

The Great British Bake Off airs at 8pm on Tuesdays on Channel 4.

