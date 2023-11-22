Broadcaster Dan Snow is the first celebrity in this year's Christmas line-up, and he will be paired with Strictly pro Nadiya Bychkova.

The history broadcaster and author admitted he is "absolutely terrified" of hitting the dance floor, but is looking forward to stepping out of his comfort zone.

He added: "I've always wanted to learn how to dance properly. So I thought it was now or never!"

Dan Snow. BBC

Sally Nugent was the second Christmas celebrity to be revealed, and she will be dancing with Graziano Di Prima.

The BBC Breakfast host said she is "thrilled and slightly terrified" to be taking part in the special, adding that she hopes the judges will be kind and "filled with Christmas spirit".

"I hope everyone watching at home will enjoy a little bit of Strictly magic on Christmas night," she continued.

Sally Nugent. BBC

The third celebrity revealed as part of the Christmas line-up was EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick.

Best known for his portrayal of Jay Brown, Borthwick will be paired with Nancy Xu for the Christmas extravaganza.

Borthwick said: "I am so excited to be joining the cast of this year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special. From Walford to a waltz, I can't wait to learn a new skill and put my dancing to the test.

"I'm hoping to spread Christmas cheer and have a good laugh with my professional dancer… Get me on that dance floor!"

Jamie Borthwick. BBC

The three remaining Christmas special celebrities will be revealed on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on Thursday 23rd November.

The contestants and their Strictly pros will each perform a "festive fuelled routine" as they hope to impress judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas, as well as the studio audience.

But who will be named the next Strictly Christmas Champion?

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.

