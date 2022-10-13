The duo's win was announced at tonight's (Thursday 13th October) awards ceremony, which has been taking place at The OVO Arena Wembley from 8pm and airing live on ITV and ITV Hub.

Ant and Dec have done it: they've won the National Television Award for best TV Presenter for the whopping 21st time in a row.

The pair were unfortunately unable to collect their award in person, after they both recently tested positive for COVID. This has also meant they have had to pull out of hosting Britain's Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician.

Revealing on Twitter that they wouldn't be able to attend the ceremony, Ant and Dec said: "Sadly, it’s true… We even get ill together! After feeling unwell a few days ago we both tested and we’re positive for Covid. We’re resting up at home and are so sorry we can’t be at #NTAs2022. Best of luck everyone and get well soon to anyone else in the same boat x"

Luckily, Stephen Mulhern is on hand to accept the award on their behalf – and joke that it's going home with him.

In winning the award for the 21st time the pair have broken their own record from last year, when they won it for the 20th time.

In 2019 they were presented with official Guinness World Record certificates for their achievement, which at the time was marked at 18 wins.

When it was announced that the duo would not be able to present Britain's Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician, a spokesperson for the show told RadioTimes.com: "Ant and Dec are both unwell and have postponed all work commitments until they recover.

"Sadly, this means they were unable to film Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician. Whilst we wish them a speedy recovery, we are thrilled to confirm that BGT’s favourite magician, Stephen Mulhern has stepped in."

