The tribute included a moving montage of images and clips featuring the Queen, as well as a selection of segments from the news coverage which covered her passing.

This year's National Television Awards featured a tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during tonight's ceremony, following her death earlier this year.

The NTAs are being held tonight (Thursday 13th October), with the ceremony having starting at 8pm at The OVO Arena Wembley. It is being hosted by Joel Dommett, and broadcast live on ITV and ITV Hub.

These are the 27th annual NTAs, with the first awards having been held in 1995. The event was originally scheduled to take place in September, but was postponed following the Queen's death.

These are the 27th annual NTAs, with the first awards having been held in 1995. Nominees looking to win big coming into the night included EastEnders, Emmerdale, Bridgerton and Heartstopper, all of which had three nominations each in different categories.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

One award which was brought into particular focus is the one for the best TV Presenter, as Ant and Dec, who have won the prize every year for the past 20 years, could not be in attendance at the ceremony, after both testing positive for COVID. Other nominees in the category this year include Alison Hammond, Graham Norton and Bradley Walsh.

In a tweet Ant and Dec said: "Sadly, it’s true… We even get ill together! After feeling unwell a few days ago we both tested and we’re positive for Covid. We’re resting up at home and are so sorry we can’t be at #NTAs2022 Best of luck everyone and get well soon to anyone else in the same boat x".

The pair went on to win the award, which was collected by Stephen Mulhern as the pair set a new record.

The National TV Awards are airing from 8pm on ITV on Thursday 13th October. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.