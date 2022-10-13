Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at the National Television Awards , Knight said that production on the Peaky Blinders film will start in Spring next year.

Steven Knight has given fans an update on when the Peaky Blinders film will arrive in cinemas – and unfortunately, there'll be a little while to wait.

"I'm delivering the script for the film on Monday, so we'll start production in Spring.

He added: "It should be in cinemas by the Spring 2024."

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders. BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd/Robert Viglasky

Knight announced earlier this year that the script on the show was "close" to being done, with the upcoming movie taking place during the Second World War.

While previously, the writer had said that he was hoping to film the show within the next 18 months and that Cillian Murphy would reprise his role as Tommy Shelby.

The rest of the cast is yet to be confirmed, but season 6 newcomer Conrad Khan told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that he "hopes" to reprise his role as Duke Shelby in the film.

Peaky Blinders came to an end after six series earlier this year, with the finale airing in April after Shelby was almost killed in a failed assassination attempt.

However, the Tommy Shelby universe will be returning to TV for a spin-off, with Knight announcing in September that he would be handing "over the baton" to a new team of writers for a new show.

