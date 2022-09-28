Peaky Blinders creator will "hand over" to new writers for spin-off

However, creator Steven Knight has revealed that he'll be taking a step back from the franchise after the film's release, with plans to "hand over the baton" of writing to new creatives.

BBC One's Peaky Blinders may have aired its sixth and final season earlier this year but that wasn't the end of Tommy Shelby, with fans looking forward to the upcoming film and possible spin-off series .

Speaking to BBC Midlands Today, Knight – who created Peaky Blinders back in 2013 – said that there are "possible new stories" to be explored within the show's universe, but with "new writers".

Steven Knight Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

When asked about the future of the Cillian Murphy drama, Knight said: "I think after the film, it would be me sort of launching possible new stories into the '50s.

"And then I would hand over the baton of writing and creating the thing to other people, but if there is an appetite for the world, then it will continue."

While Peaky Blinders' return to TV is yet to be confirmed, Knight has previously said that he was "looking at spin-offs" and that he wants to "keep the world going".

Meanwhile, the award-winning creator also gave an update on the upcoming film, which is set for release in two years.

"We're gonna start shooting that early next year in Digbeth in Birmingham on location and the studio," he said. "We should have that ready for spring [20]24."

Knight exclusively told RadioTimes.com in a recent interview that the script is "almost" ready, adding: "We've got the shooting schedule, we've got the dates for when we start, so that's all going to happen."

