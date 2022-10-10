Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy gives promising update on movie

Speaking to Dermot Whelan and Dave Moore on Today FM , the star said: "I’ve still not read it but that’s the plan, the plan is to make a film and to continue the story but in the cinematic world rather than on the television.

Cillian Murphy has confirmed that the script for the upcoming Peaky Blinders film is "close" to being done – although he hasn't yet read it.

"The television part of the story is finished. If there’s more stories to tell, I’m there, I just haven’t read it yet – but it’s close apparently."

Murphy's comments echo those made by Peaky boss Steven Knight in a recent interview with RadioTimes.com, when he said the script was "nearly nearly nearly" finished.

"It's almost there," he said. "So, you know, we've got the shooting schedule, we've got the dates for when we start, so that's all going to happen."

Speaking more about what ground the film will cover, Knight also confirmed that it would take place during the Second World War.

"It's the same rules [as writing the TV show] but I mean, always with Peaky I've tried to make it the same, but different," he explained. "So every new series has a different sort of purpose.

"I've had this in mind for quite a while now, a story with the Peakys during the Second World War, and I've picked up three true stories that I'm integrating into the film. True, sort of secret and unknown stories about the Second World War, and [I've] involved the Peakys in there."

He added: "I'm always interested because with the Second World War there was so much going on and so much death and destruction, that lots of things happened that didn't really make it into the history books. So it's those things I'm focusing on."

