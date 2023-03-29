At the time, it was revealed that filming would take place this year, while the show's creator Steven Knight teased that season 2 would "take the SAS into mainland Europe and will take our heroes to the limits of their endurance".

Second World War drama SAS Rogue Heroes went down a storm with viewers when it arrived last year, leading the BBC to officially confirm a second season immediately after the final episode had aired.

Since then news of the series has gone quiet, but speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com for a Big RT Interview, Knight has now given an exciting update on the progress of season 2.

He said: "It's nearly ready to go. That's going into production quite soon. I think the first series was fantastic, I think it went really well, and it's more like that."

Knight was speaking in a wide-ranging interview which also touched on the development of the highly-anticipated Peaky Blinders movie, the long-awaited second season of Taboo and the upcoming Disney Plus boxing drama A Thousand Blows.

He also spoke extensively about his new Dickens adaptation, Great Expectations, which is currently airing on BBC One and stars Fionn Whitehead and Olivia Colman.

Speaking previously ahead of the new six-part drama, Knight revealed that he went back and added lines to the script once he knew that Colman had accepted the role of Miss Havisham.

He said: "[Miss Havisham] was written as quite a big role anyway – obviously you've got to write it to get the actor – and she's got to read pretty much beginning, middle and end. But when I knew it was Olivia obviously then you go back and start to enjoy yourself because you can start adding [a] bit more of what Olivia brings.

"She's just so powerful on the screen. There's a couple of things we changed once we knew she would be in the role – a couple of what you'd call saucy lines where you know she's going to pull it off in a way that it's going to be just right. And she does."

