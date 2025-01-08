Mary Carr is the infamous Queen of the Forty Elephants, who plans to exploit Hezekiah Moscow's (Malachi Kirby) boxing talents to further her criminal enterprise in A Thousand Blows.

In the image above, Doherty can be seen stood in the middle of a group of women, comprised of Hannah Walters as Eliza Moody, Darci Shaw as Alice Diamond, Nadia Albina as Verity Ross, Morgan Hilaire as Esme Long, Jemma Carlton as Belle Downer and Caoilfhionn Dunne as Anne Glover.

Erin Doherty as Mary Carr in A Thousand Blows. Disney Plus

The series, which debuts on Disney Plus on 21st February, will transport viewers to the world of illegal boxing in Victorian London and follows the stories of people battling for survival in London's brutal East End in the 1880s.

It comes from the mind of Peaky Blinders and SAS Rogue Heroes writer Steven Knight, and also features Stephen Graham and Francis Lovehall.

The official synopsis reads: "Hezekiah Moscow and Alec Munroe, best friends from Jamaica, find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of London's thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene.

"As Hezekiah finds fortune and fame through the art of pugilism, he attracts the attention of the infamous Queen of the Forty Elephants, Mary Carr.

"Meanwhile the menacing and self-declared emperor of the East End boxing world, Sugar Goodson, determines to destroy Hezekiah, whose ambitions to fight in the West End threaten everything he has built. What ensues is a battle of the old world against the new."

Stream original series A Thousand Blows from 21st February exclusively on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month now.

