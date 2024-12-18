Penned by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, the series is inspired by the "true life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s".

The synopsis reads: "Hezekiah Moscow and Alec Munroe, best friends from Jamaica, find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of London's thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene. As Hezekiah finds fortune and fame through the art of pugilism, he attracts the attention of the infamous Queen of the Forty Elephants, Mary Carr, who sets about exploiting his talents to further her criminal enterprise.

"Meanwhile the menacing and self-declared emperor of the East End boxing world, Sugar Goodson, determines to destroy Hezekiah, whose ambitions to fight in the West End threaten everything he has built. What ensues is a battle of the old world against the new."

Additional cast members include Francis Lovehall (Champion), Jason Tobin (Warrior), James Nelson-Joyce (Time), Hannah Walters (Boiling Point), Darci Shaw (The Colour Room), Nadia Albina (Whites), Morgan Hilaire, Jemma Carlton (Maxine), Caoilfhionn Dunne (Industry), Susan Lynch (Daddy Issues), Daniel Mays (Line of Duty), Adam Nagaitis (Red Rose), Gary Lewis (Billy Elliot), Tom Davis (Murder in Successville) and Robert Glenister (Sherwood).

Steven Knight previously teased the show when speaking with RadioTimes.com, revealing that the idea for the drama came from Graham.

"He contacted me and said, 'Would you write an hour on this?'" Knight revealed. "I said, 'Alright then.' Then it got picked up and it's all in production now."

A Thousand Blows will stream on Disney Plus on 21st February 2025. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £4.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

