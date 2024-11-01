In the image, which was shared by Netflix today (Friday 1st November), we see Keoghan behind the wheel of a parked car and looking out of his open window.

Aside from a hand tattoo, various rings on his fingers and of course, the iconic flat cap, not much else has been revealed about Keoghan's Peaky Blinders role.

Keoghan has most recently been seen on our screens in Saltburn, Masters of the Air and Top Boy, but is also known for his roles in Banshees of Inisherin and The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

As of now, no other details have been revealed about Keoghan's character, nor that of any of the other new cast members like Pulp Fiction star Tim Roth or Mission: Impossible favourite Rebecca Ferguson.

It was most recently announced that the new Peaky film will also see the return of Sophie Rundle's Ada Thorne, as well as Tommy Shelby's close friends and colleagues Charlie Strong (Ned Dennehy), Johnny Dogs (Packy Lee), and Curly (Ian Peck).

Stephen Graham will also be returning as union convenor Hayden Stagg, after he revealed his involvement recently.

With the anticipated Peaky Blinders movie having been in the works since before the show came to an end with its sixth season in 2022, it's safe to say that fans are more than a little excited for what's to come.

Series creator Steven Knight previously told The Mirror earlier this year that the increased budget will be notable on screen, saying: "The biggest difference between a film and TV series is the budget. When you do stuff for TV, you often have to ask people to imagine it. But with a film, you can really do it. You can blow stuff up.

"Will Tommy be giving James Bond a run for his money? Maybe. There are parallels. We always thought of Peaky as very cinematic, so we are finally finding a screen big enough for what we want to do."

