Screen Actors Guild Awards winners 2025: Full list as Conclave wins top prize
Other key winners included Demi Moore and a shock victory for Timothée Chalamet.
The SAG Awards took place at LA's Shrine Auditorium last night – and Conclave emerged as the big winner after claiming the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, following up its big BAFTA win last week.
Ahead of the ceremony, all eyes were on the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role category, due to what has been a nail-biting Oscar race between The Substance star Demi Moore and Anora's Mikey Madison – but ultimately it was the former who took home the prize.
However, the biggest surprise of the night was reserved for the Male Actor in a Leading Role category, with A Complete Unknown star Timothée Chalamet unexpectedly beating The Brutalist's Adrien Brody to the win.
Elsewhere, key film winners included Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña, while notable results in the TV categories included multiple awards for Shōgun and individual accolades for the likes of Colin Farrell for The Penguin and Jessica Gunning for Baby Reindeer.
Meanwhile, the ceremony also saw Hollywood icon Jane Fonda awarded with the SAG Life Achievement Award, following in the footsteps of recent honourees including Barbra Streisand, Sally Field, Helen Mirren and Robert De Niro.
This was the last major awards ceremony before the Oscars take place in two weeks time, and so the countdown is now very much on to the big night on Sunday 2nd March, which will be hosted by Conan O'Brien.
But for now, read below for the full list of nominees and winners from the SAG Awards.
Screen Actors Guild Awards winners 2025: Full list of winners
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- A Complete Unknown
- Anora
- Conclave – WINNER
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown – WINNER
- Daniel Craig - Queer
- Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison - Anora
- Demi Moore - The Substance – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Jonathan Bailey - Wicked
- Yura Borisov - Anora
- Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain – WINNER
- Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
- Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown
- Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl
- Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson
- Ariana Grande - Wicked
- Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez – WINNER
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- The Fall Guy – WINNER
- Gladiator II
- Wicked
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building – WINNER
- Shrinking
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- Bridgerton
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Shōgun – WINNER
- Slow Horses
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun
- Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Kathy Bates - Matlock
- Nicola Coughlan - Bridgerton
- Allison Janney - The Diplomat
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai - Shōgun – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Jean Smart - Hacks – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside
- Harrison Ford - Shrinking
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building – WINNER
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Kathy Bates - The Great Lillian Hall
- Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country
- Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge
- Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer – WINNER
- Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Colin Farrell - The Penguin - WINNER
- Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline - Disclaimer
- Andrew Scott - Ripley
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- The Boys
- Fallout
- House of the Dragon
- The Penguin
- Shōgun – WINNER
