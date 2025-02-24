However, the biggest surprise of the night was reserved for the Male Actor in a Leading Role category, with A Complete Unknown star Timothée Chalamet unexpectedly beating The Brutalist's Adrien Brody to the win.

Elsewhere, key film winners included Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña, while notable results in the TV categories included multiple awards for Shōgun and individual accolades for the likes of Colin Farrell for The Penguin and Jessica Gunning for Baby Reindeer.

Meanwhile, the ceremony also saw Hollywood icon Jane Fonda awarded with the SAG Life Achievement Award, following in the footsteps of recent honourees including Barbra Streisand, Sally Field, Helen Mirren and Robert De Niro.

This was the last major awards ceremony before the Oscars take place in two weeks time, and so the countdown is now very much on to the big night on Sunday 2nd March, which will be hosted by Conan O'Brien.

But for now, read below for the full list of nominees and winners from the SAG Awards.

Screen Actors Guild Awards winners 2025: Full list of winners

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave – WINNER

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role award for A Complete Unknown. Getty

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown – WINNER

Daniel Craig - Queer

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jonathan Bailey - Wicked

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain – WINNER

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Zoe Saldaña, winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. Getty

Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez – WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy – WINNER

Gladiator II

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building – WINNER

Shrinking

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, Anna Sawai, Hiroto Kanai, Ringo Sheena, Tommy Bastow, Shinnosuke Abe accept the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award. Getty

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Shōgun – WINNER

Slow Horses

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Anna Sawai accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award. Getty

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Nicola Coughlan - Bridgerton

Allison Janney - The Diplomat

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Anna Sawai - Shōgun – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Jean Smart - Hacks – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building – WINNER

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jessica Gunning accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series award. Getty

Kathy Bates - The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone - Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer – WINNER

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Colin Farrell - The Penguin - WINNER

Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline - Disclaimer

Andrew Scott - Ripley

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

The Boys

Fallout

House of the Dragon

The Penguin

Shōgun – WINNER

