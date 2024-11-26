Wicked: Part One charts the pair's time together at Shiz University, where they are forced to be roommates and eventually become friends.

Wicked: Part Two, which is due for release in 2025, picks up after Elphaba is fully in control of her powers and has been declared an enemy of the state.

Naturally, fans are wondering how much the second part will cross over with The Wizard of Oz and whether Dorothy will appear as a character? Read on for everything we know so far.

Will Dorothy be in Wicked: Part Two?

Ariana Granda as Glinda in Wicked. Universal Pictures

There has been no confirmation that Dorothy will appear in Wicked: Part Two.

However, in a nod to The Wizard of Oz in Part One, we see Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion from behind as they walk down the Yellow Brick Road, prompting some fans to speculate that Dorothy may appear again in Part Two.

Speaking to Variety about Dorothy's cameo scene in Part One, Jon M Chu said: "The Wizard of Oz is potentially a dream. It’s a world where there are no real stakes. Knowing that Elphaba and Glinda live in a world of real stakes, we had to reestablish with the audience that this was real."

He added: "So we dropped everyone into the crime scene, maybe the most famous crime scene ever in cinema and literature, of the iconic hat in the puddle.

"We see the full landscape of Oz. It’s this living, breathing place with real cultures, so we immediately establish this is not a dream world."

Explaining further, Jon said: "Seeing those four characters also triggers something in your mind; you connect those characters with this place. And we will revisit those characters in movie two."

Teasing that Dorothy’s role might be expanded in Wicked: Part Two, he added: "In the show, Dorothy is around. They have to intersect, and you can only tease it so much. I won’t say whether she’s a character, necessarily, in movie two. There’s a part of me that wants everyone’s Dorothy to be the whatever Dorothy they want."

He added: "And yet, there is interaction and some crossover. So I’ll leave that up to Part Two."

Does Dorothy appear in the Broadway musical and what could this mean for Wicked: Part Two?

Dorothy does not technically have a role in the Broadway musical, but the events of the musical do overlap with Dorothy’s arrival and the events seen in The Wizard of Oz.

The closest Dorothy gets to appearing is when the silhouette of a girl is shown as water is tossed onto the Wicked Witch of the West.

While this might mean we should expect a minor role for Dorothy in Wicked: Part Two, the movie adaptation could very well expand her role and fans will have to wait and see.

Who could be cast as Dorothy in Wicked: Part Two?

No actress is credited as playing Dorothy in Wicked’s credits, but one star rumoured to be taking on the role is Alisha Weir (Matilda: The Musical).

Other fans are convinced Charli XCX should play the character, with one writing on Twitter, which was recently re-branded as X: "Dorothy was the OG brat."

Wicked: Part I is now showing in cinemas.

