The cast also includes former Pretty Little Liars star Ian Harding, who plays the ex-boyfriend or Lohan's character – with the film following the pair after they're forced to spend the holidays together when it turns out they're dating people from the same family, eight years after their break-up.

There's also a hugely enjoyable supporting turn from Wicked star Kristin Chenoweth as the vacuous mother of their respective new partners. And, of course, there are plenty of familiar Yuletide staples featured in the soundtrack.

Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack for Our Little Secret.

Our Little Secret soundtrack: All the songs in Netflix Christmas film

Below is the full tracklist of songs featured in the new film – including a few festive staples.

Go Santa Go! played by Howell-Freundlich Overdrive

played by Howell-Freundlich Overdrive Summer performed by Calvin Harris

performed by Calvin Harris Down at the Stay performed by Lawrence J Webber

performed by Lawrence J Webber 'Tis the Season performed by Rehya Stevens

performed by Rehya Stevens The Happiest Christmas Tree performed by Aliana Lohan

performed by Aliana Lohan Celebration performed by Kool & The Gang

performed by Kool & The Gang Joy to the World performed by Up With People

Katie Baker as Cassie, Ian Harding as Logan and Lindsay Lohan as Avery in Our Little Secret. Bob Mahoney/Netflix

Otherside performed by Ed.1t

performed by Ed.1t Deck the Halls performed by Nik Freitas

performed by Nik Freitas Jingle Jangle performed by Rehya Stevens

performed by Rehya Stevens We Wish You a Merry Christmas performed by Danny Infantino

performed by Danny Infantino Light On performed by Maggie Rogers

performed by Maggie Rogers Thanks to Me performed by The Mears Brothers

performed by The Mears Brothers It's Christmas performed by Amber Woodhouse

