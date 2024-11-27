Our Little Secret soundtrack: All the songs in Netflix Christmas film
Lindsay Lohan, Kristin Chenoweth and Ian Harding star in the streamer's latest original festive flick.
We're one more week closer to Christmas, and Netflix has released yet another new addition to its ever-growing canon of festive-themed original movies: Our Little Secret.
This is the third film from the streamer to star Lindsay Lohan – and the second of those to be based around Christmas – but is a little more grounded than either of her previous films on the platform, Falling for Christmas and Irish Wish.
The cast also includes former Pretty Little Liars star Ian Harding, who plays the ex-boyfriend or Lohan's character – with the film following the pair after they're forced to spend the holidays together when it turns out they're dating people from the same family, eight years after their break-up.
There's also a hugely enjoyable supporting turn from Wicked star Kristin Chenoweth as the vacuous mother of their respective new partners. And, of course, there are plenty of familiar Yuletide staples featured in the soundtrack.
Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack for Our Little Secret.
Below is the full tracklist of songs featured in the new film – including a few festive staples.
- Go Santa Go! played by Howell-Freundlich Overdrive
- Summer performed by Calvin Harris
- Down at the Stay performed by Lawrence J Webber
- 'Tis the Season performed by Rehya Stevens
- The Happiest Christmas Tree performed by Aliana Lohan
- Celebration performed by Kool & The Gang
- Joy to the World performed by Up With People
- Otherside performed by Ed.1t
- Deck the Halls performed by Nik Freitas
- Jingle Jangle performed by Rehya Stevens
- We Wish You a Merry Christmas performed by Danny Infantino
- Light On performed by Maggie Rogers
- Thanks to Me performed by The Mears Brothers
- It's Christmas performed by Amber Woodhouse
Our Little Secret is streaming on Netflix now – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
