Chad Michael Murray plays one of the dancers who has a central role in the troupe – and who finds himself falling for Robertson's character – and speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of the film's release, he explained that he loved testing himself in the role.

"It was a bit of work, as you can imagine," he said when asked about the challenge of learning some of the dance routines.

"Honestly, it was something that I was excited about because I was terrified. And any time you can learn a new skill, it means you're challenging yourself."

He added: "And that's what I really wanted. I wanted the opportunity to challenge myself, do something that frightened me as an actor. I think we always want to push ourselves just a little bit every time you do something.

"Sometimes it's not always easy. You know, the text doesn't always provide that for you.

"But this one, I had the opportunity. I had the opportunity to go and push myself and do something I've never done before, and do it half-naked!"

He added that an unexpected aspect of taking on the role is that he's become a major convert to the art of dance.

"To be honest, the byproduct that I never expected is how much I'd fall in love with dance," he said. "Like, what a great, great, enjoyable sport!"

Although Robertson didn't have the chance to get too involved with the dancing herself, she said that she was tempted to take on the role – her first in a Christmas film – as soon as she read the script.

"I was very excited about the holiday element, especially since there was stripping involved," she said.

"Because ever since I've been an adult, I've loved being just, like, around sort of like-minded people being merry, excited to participate in a little burlesque!

"I love going to a little burlesque bar on Christmas. I just think that's for me... it spoke to me, and I was like... time to get just set up with my holiday film career."

