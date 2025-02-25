The sequel arrived in UK cinemas on Friday 29th November 2024 – roughly eight years after the original film's release – and has been a monumental success at the box office, raking in more than $1 billion at the global box office on its way to becoming the third-highest-grossing film of the year.

Reviews from critics were a little more mixed compared to the first film – with our own three-star verdict calling it a "colourful sequel" that "lacks emotional impact" – however, it has clearly struck a major chord with young audiences.

The film sees Dwayne Johnson and Auliʻi Cravalho return to voice their beloved characters and picks up with Moana and Maui three years after the original film after Moana receives an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors.

Meanwhile, it also featured several new original songs written by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, who took over from Lin-Manuel Miranda from the first outing.

We already know that it won't be the last we see of Moana on the big screen – with a live-action remake of the original movie already in production – and we wouldn't rule out a further sequel given the huge success of the new film.

Asked about the future of the character in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com ahead of the release, director Jason Hand responded: "I mean, for this particular film, we just finished it, it feels like, so we're still basking in that."

But he added: "I do feel like the character of Moana, there's so much to her. I think there's obviously more stories that could be told. But right now, we're just excited about the film we made."

Moana 2 will arrive on Disney Plus on Wednesday 12th March 2025 – sign up to Disney Plus for £4.99 (ad-supported) or £8.99 (ad-free) a month.

