The event is to mark 75 years of F1, although perhaps the biggest moment of the night will come from seeing Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari red for the first time.

Alongside a first look at the cars, the premiere will feature interviews with key figures from the sport, plus "top entertainment and special guest presenters".

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: "For the first time, we will bring together our fans, all 20 superstars of our sport and some very special guests to officially kick off our new season and mark our 75th year of racing.

"With 2025 set to be a classic season following all the drama so far in 2024, this is a fantastic opportunity for fans of all ages to experience up-close the incredible entertainment spectacle that is Formula 1."

The F1 2025 season kicks off in Australia on 16th March, so here's how you can get tickets to this groundbreaking world premiere.

What is the F1 75 event?

The F1 drivers of 2024. Clive Mason/Getty Images

F1 75 is a unique event designed to launch the 2025 racing season and mark the 75th anniversary of the sport.

For the first time in F1 history, all 10 teams, drivers and bosses will appear together to reveal the new liveries (designs) for their 2025 cars.

The event will also include live interviews with key figures from the sport, including drivers and team principals. Plus, there will be a range of entertainment and special guest presenters to keep things moving.

When is F1 75?

F1 75 will take place at London's O2 Arena on Tuesday 18th February 2025. The event will run from 8pm to 10pm.

If you've never been to the O2 before, it's perfectly simple: you'll need to head to North Greenwich via the Jubilee line, or you can drive, but we'd suggest pre-booking parking.

How much are F1 75 tickets?

Tickets range from £58 to £113, including booking fees – although an extra £2.50 per order transaction fee will be added.

How to get F1 75 tickets for season launch at The O2 in London

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 15th November via AXS.

Demand is sure to be high, so make sure you're revving up to go at 10 on the dot.

If you miss out, though, it's not all bad news: F1 will stream the event live, with broadcast details due to be announced in the coming weeks.

