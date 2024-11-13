In 2023, Raye independently released her debut album My 21st Century Blues to widespread acclaim — the RadioTimes.com Going Out team included! — and the album debuted at number two on the UK charts and hit the Billboard Top 200 in the US.

Things haven't stopped there for Raye. In 2022, the Hard Out Here singer was nominated for the Songwriter of the Year award, and in 2024, she won it. Also this year, Raye was nominated for seven BRIT Awards (and won six of them), making her the most nominated British female in BRIT Awards history.

Just this week, Raye has been nominated for several Grammys. The singer-songwriter shows no signs of slowing down, so be sure to catch her while you can at All Points East festival.

When is Raye headlining All Points East?

Raye. Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

On her Instagram story, Raye shared: "London… We are headlining All Points East festival — Saturday 23rd August 2025. We are going to be bringing you a beautiful show full of passion and incredible musicians to Victoria Park. I’m going to work hard to make it the most beautiful show we are capable of."

Here is when Raye is headlining All Points East festival 2025:

25th Aug 2025 — Victoria Park, London

Is there a Raye All Points East pre-sale?

There is indeed!

The pre-sale for American Express cardholders kicked off yesterday morning (Tuesday 12th November) at 11am. No code is required for this pre-sale; American Express cardholders can simply proceed to purchase and pay with your Amex card.

For more information on this, be sure to read our how does the American Express pre-sale work on Ticketmaster guide.

The Raye Ticketmaster pre-sale will begin tomorrow (Thursday 14th November) at 11am.

How to get Raye All Points East tickets

General on sale for Raye tickets will go live on Friday 15th November at 10am.

If you'd like a helping hand in securing Raye tickets, check out our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide.