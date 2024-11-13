Audiences will be able to hear Murray reflect on his tennis career, sharing new anecdotes and stories from his time as world number one.

The show is coming to Glasgow and Edinburgh, before heading down to London for two nights at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo and New Wimbledon Theatre.

In a statement, Murray said: "After I retired this summer, I wanted to try some different things. I don’t think a tennis player has done anything like this before so it felt like a great challenge for me.

"I haven’t stepped on a tennis court for a long time, so hopefully my fans will enjoy seeing me in this new setting."

The tour will mark one year since Murray officially put down his racket for the last time at Wimbledon, ending on a final match with brother Jamie in the doubles tournament.

The tour will mark one year since Murray officially put down his racket for the last time at Wimbledon, ending on a final match with brother Jamie in the doubles tournament.

Jump to links:

Andy Murray. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Andy Murray's tour will take place over four nights in the run-up to Wimbledon 2025. Here's the dates:

How to get tickets to see Andy Murray live on tour

The tickets are scattered across different venue sites: For the Edinburgh and Wimbledon dates, you'll need to head to ATG Tickets; the Hammersmith date goes on the Eventim website; and the Glasgow date is on Ticketmaster.

Pre-sale opened at 10am this morning (Wednesday 13th November) for the different venues and ATG+ members. Meanwhile, general sale starts at 10am on Thursday 14th November.

